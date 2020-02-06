Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that if the Centre had proceeded with the policies of the previous governments, then his administration would not have been been able to take several decisions on matters of national importance. The prime minister made the remarks in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the presidential address.

“If we worked as per the old ways then Ram Janmabhoomi matter would have remained unsolved,” the prime minister said. “Kartarpur Sahib corridor would not be a reality. There would be no India-Bangladesh land agreement. Article 370 would never have been history. Muslim women would have kept suffering due to triple talaq.”

The prime minister took several potshots at the Opposition. “It is essential for Congress to keep repeating that the Constitution must be saved from the BJP,” he said. “This practice will make them realise their deeds. Did the Congress try to save the Constitution during the Emergency?”

The prime minister said that the country was no longer willing to wait for problems to remain unsolved. This was the reason the current administration’s aim was “speed and scale”, “determination and decisiveness” and “sensitivity and solutions”, Modi added.

Under the Modi-led administration, 37 crore people got bank accounts, the prime minister said, adding that 11 crore people got toilets in their houses, 13 crore people got gas connections and two crore people were able to get their own homes.

The prime minister said the North East had become a “growth engine” and lauded the work done in several sectors. “The Bodo Accord signed now is special because it has brought all stakeholders together and we are moving towards a more peaceful era,” he said.

On January 27, nine Bodo groups signed a pact with the Centre and the Assam government in New Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had then said the new accord was a “final and comprehensive solution” to the demand of the Bodos, while retaining the territorial integrity of Assam.

On President Ram Nath Kovind’s address, the prime minister said it highlighted the vision for a “New India”. He said it instilled a spirit of hope and presented a road map for taking the country forward. “The president of India has talked about agriculture and farmer welfare extensively,” he said. “The matter of higher MSP [minimum support price] was pending for decades. We had the honour of solving this long-standing demand.” He added that the agriculture budget had increased five times during his government’s tenure.