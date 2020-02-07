The Lok Sabha was adjourned two times on Friday after Bharatiya Janata Party members vociferously protested against a comment that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PTI reported. The House will resume proceedings at 2 pm.

At an election rally in Delhi on Thursday, the former Congress president had criticised the government for failing to rein in unemployment, and said in six months’ time, the prime minister would be unable to step out of his house “as the youth would beat him with sticks”.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who is scheduled to address the House about the government’s response to the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, criticised Gandhi for his remarks, and said such “outlandish language” and personal remarks should be condemned. At that moment, Congress MPs rose in protest in unison, forcing Speaker Om Birla to adjourn proceedings till 1 pm. However, as soon as proceedings resumed at 1 pm, Birla adjourned the House for another hour.

Meanwhile, the Congress submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lower House over the “internal security situation in the country”, NDTV reported. This came a day after Modi blamed the Opposition for misleading and misinforming people about the Citizenship Amendment Act, and encouraging protests against the new citizenship law. “Is it okay to misguide and misinform the nation?” the prime minister had asked in the Rajya Sabha during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the president’s address. “Can anybody be a part of a campaign that does the same? The path being taken on CAA by many Opposition parties is unfortunate. Many Opposition members are very enthused these days, those who were silent have become violent.”

In the Upper House, CPI(M) MP KK Ragesh submitted a Zero Hour Notice about the “alleged criminal attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University teachers and students” last month. At least 34 people were injured in a mob attack on campus on January 5 that was blamed on the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the students’ wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. No arrests have been made yet in connection with the violence.