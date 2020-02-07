A Kashmiri teenager was killed in a fight with a colleague in the city of Jaipur in Rajasthan on Wednesday night, the police said. Ghulam Mohideen Khan, who is believed to be 17 years old, used to work for the catering arm of an event management company.

“On February 5 night, they were returning after finishing their work at a party,” Harmada Police Station House Officer Ramesh Saini told Scroll.in. “They were travelling in a company vehicle and there was some altercation between two colleagues. During the altercation, one of the boys slapped the victim.” The attacker was identified as Delhi resident Aditya Sahini.

Khan and Sahini’s colleagues intervened to break up the fight. After reaching home, Khan started to vomit. He was admitted to a hospital, where doctors conducted medical tests. On Thursday, Khan died during surgery, said Saini. Sahini has been arrested and charged with murder under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code.

The police said Khan’s body was on its way from Jaipur to Delhi, and would be airlifted to Srinagar. Khan was a resident of Kunan village of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district. He had left home a few months ago to take up the job in Rajasthan after failing to clear his Class 12 examinations.

“He had gone to Jaipur few months ago for earning a livelihood,” a relative of the teenager told Scroll.in. “Two days ago, we came to know that he’s ill and is in hospital. But today, we came to know that he has succumbed. We want his killers to be hanged.”

Khan is survived by his mother, a brother and four sisters. Khan’s father, Khursheed Ahmad Khan, was a soldier in the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, and died of cardiac arrest about seven years ago, the relative added.