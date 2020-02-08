Delhi election: Voting begins for 70 seats, Kejriwal asks women to take responsibility of city-state
Delhi saw one of the most communally divisive campaigns the capital has experienced in recent times.
Voting for the Assembly elections in Delhi began at 8 am on Saturday. The results will be announced on February 11.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the people of Delhi to exercise their franchise. He also made a special appeal to the women of Delhi to take the responsibility of the city-state like their homes. “Please cast your vote,” he tweeted. “And a special appeal to the women of Delhi - the way you take responsibility of your home, the same way the responsibility of the country and Delhi is on your shoulders. All the women should vast their vote, and take the men along. Discuss with them who would be the right choice.”
Tight security arrangements are in place across the national Capital with extra vigil in Shaheen Bagh and other sensitive areas. Over 1.47 crore voters will decide if Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party will get another term or replace it with the Bharatiya Janata Party or the Congress.
Nearly 2,700 polling stations with over 13,000 voting booths have been set up. “The 2020 Delhi polls will be tech-driven with greater use of technology elements like mobile apps, QR codes, social media interface,” Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh told PTI.
The Election Commission has made special arrangements in Shaheen Bagh, near Jamia Millia Islamia university. All five polling stations in the area under have been put in the “critical” category. Several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Shah himself, have made belligerent remarks against the protestors at Shaheen Bagh, in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections. On January 31, Shah said the contest in Delhi was between Modi, who conducted surgical strikes against Pakistan, and the Aam Aadmi Party which backs the Shaheen Bagh protestors.
Since December 15, hundreds of women have been protesting at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. Police requests for them to clear the area have not borne fruit.
Delhi saw one of the most communally divisive campaigns the capital has experienced in recent times. Kejriwal focused on the work done by his government in health and education sectors. Much of the BJP’s campaign has sought to divide on the basis of religion, in the hopes of consolidating Hindu voters behind it, a tactic that has worked for the party in other places.
In the last Assembly elections in 2015, the AAP won 67 of 70 seats in an unprecedented sweep.
