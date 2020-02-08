More than a dozen people were killed in an explosion in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Saturday, reports said. Senior Superintendent of Police Dhruv Dahiya told ANI that according to eyewitnesses “14-15 individuals died on spot” and three were admitted to hospital in critical condition.

A tractor-trailer exploded around 4.30 pm during a religious procession near Daleke village, 10 km from the town of Tarn Taran, Hindustan Times reported. According to the police, the tractor exploded after firecrackers on it were burnt using explosive material. The procession was on its way from Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh in Pahuwind village to Gurdwara Tahla Sahib at Chabba village on the Tarn Taran-Amritsar road.

“The procession had just reached Daleke when the blast took place in a trailer of a tractor in which a chemical was stored,” a villager identified as Manjinder Singh told the newspaper.