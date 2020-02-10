The toll in the novel coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 908 on Sunday, and 910 worldwide, The South China Morning Post reported on Monday. Ninety-seven new deaths were reported from China on Sunday.

The number of infections reached 40,171. Of these, almost 6,500 are severe cases, the country’s National Health Commission said. The commission said 3,99,487 close contacts had been traced, adding that among them, 29,307 were discharged from medical observation on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

Early on Monday, health authorities in the province of Hubei, worst affected by the epidemic, reported 2,618 new cases. Of the 40,000-plus infections in China, nearly 30,000 come from the Hubei province. As many as 91 of the deaths in China on Sunday were from Hubei.

On Sunday, World Health Organization Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the departure to China of a team of experts led by the United Nations health agency. Canadian epidemiologist Bruce Aylward will lead this team.

The novel coronavirus originated in a live seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December, and the first infection was reported last month.

Ghebreyesus also warned against fake news on Saturday. “We’re not just battling the virus, we’re also battling the trolls and conspiracy theorists that push misinformation and undermine the outbreak response,” he said.