The counting of votes cast in the Delhi Assembly elections has been under way since 8 am today. The latest trends from the Election Commission show the Aam Aadmi Party has won 18 seats and is leading in 45 others. The Bharatiya Janata Party has won one seat and is ahead in six.

The Delhi Assembly has 70 seats, all of which voted on Saturday.

Here is how the parties stand, as at 5 pm:

Source: Election Commission of India.

How the parties’ seat and vote shares have changed since the 2015 Assembly elections: