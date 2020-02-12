Shots were fired at MLA-elect Naresh Yadav’s convoy in Kishangarh area late on Tuesday, in which one party volunteer was killed. This came hours after the party swept the Delhi elections, winning 62 of the Capital’s 70 seats. Yadav was elected from Mehrauli.

Shots fired at AAP MLA@MLA_NareshYadav

and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from temple.



At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured. — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020

The Mehrauli legislator was on his way home after visiting a temple when the shots were fired at his car by an unidentified person. One volunteer, Ashok Mann, died, while another volunteer, Harinder was injured, according to The Print. An unidentified police official told The Print that the motive for the shooting appeared to be personal enmity. The police have filed an FIR.

Additional DCP (South West) Ingit Pratap Singh told The Indian Express that the shooter, who was on foot, came from the “Kishangarh side” and fled after the attack.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said “the law and order situation in the city is terrifying” after the attack.

Yadav won by around 9,000 votes against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kusum Khatri.