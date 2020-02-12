Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the chief minister of Delhi for third time on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan in the national Capital, Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday. This came a day after the Aam Aadmi Party trounced the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Assembly elections in the city, winning 62 of 70 seats.

“I love you,” Kejriwal said in a brief address to joyous supporters and party workers on Tuesday evening. “It is a victory of the people of Delhi who considered me their son...Lord Hanuman has blessed us. May God give us more strength to serve people of Delhi.” Kejriwal gave a big “I love you” shout-out to the city, and ended his speech with “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Inquilab Zindabad” slogans.

Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday morning, a day after Baijal dissolved the sixth Legislative Assembly, NDTV reported. The chief minister was scheduled to meet all newly elected legislators at his residence at 11.30 am, according to PTI. A notification about the oath-taking ceremony is likely to be issued after Baijal is apprised of Kejriwal’s re-election as AAP Legislature Party leader.

Delhi: CM-designate & AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal arrives at the Raj Niwas to meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. pic.twitter.com/WnbVvzbSnb — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020

