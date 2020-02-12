Communist Party of India leader Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy was attacked in Bihar’s Gaya district on Tuesday, PTI reported. Kumar has been on a statewide tour protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

The Joint Forum Against NPR-NRC-CAA, which has organised the “Jan Gan Man Yatra”, claimed this was the seventh such attack on Kumar’s convoy in the last two weeks. At least two had been reported widely in the media. The yatra will conclude at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on February 29.

The incident occurred while Kumar was on his way to the town of Sherghati to attend a protest meeting where former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Congress MLAs Shakil Ahmed Khan and and Awadhesh Kumar Singh addressed people, Hindustan reported. A group of motorcyclists hurled stones at the vehicles, shattering the window of Singh’s car. The vehicle was part of the convoy.

“The slogans raised by the motorcyclists clearly indicated their adherence to a particular ideology,” said the forum. It was referring to the BJP, which is in power in the state along with the Janata Dal (United).

आज जन-गण-मन यात्रा के तेरहवे दिन गया जिले में इमामगंज और शेरघाटी में सभाओं का आयोजन हुआ। यात्रा पर गोडसेवादियों के कायराना हमले जारी है, लेकिन मोहब्बत का कारवाँ इन हमलों पर भारी है। pic.twitter.com/UEhwsFngmu — Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) February 11, 2020

Kumar’s convoy had been pelted with stones in Saran district on February 1. It was again attacked in Supaul town on February 5. At least two people were reportedly injured in that incident. Shakil Ahmad Khan had blamed the negligence of the police in Supaul and the local administration for the attack. “It is a small town,” he added. “The spot where the attack took place is less than a kilometre from the collector’s residence. Police personnel and officials of the district administration were deployed. Still the miscreants hurled stones, raised slogans and managed to flee taking advantage of the dark.”

Kumar, who unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from the state’s Begusarai constituency, is one of the most vocal critics of the Narendra Modi government. He has held several protest rallies against the citizenship law in Bihar and Delhi. He has criticised the Centre after the arrests of prominent activists organising protests against the law, and called the government a “coward and liar”.