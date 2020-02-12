All India Congress Committee Delhi head PC Chacko has resigned from his post on Wednesday, reported ANI. His resignation came a day after the party’s Delhi unit President Subhash Chopra resigned from his position after the Congress could not secure a single seat in the Assembly elections results of which were declared on Tuesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party swept the polls, winning 62 seats, to secure a third consecutive term in the national Capital. Its primary opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party, won only eight seats but was able to increase it’s vote share from 32% to 38.51%.

However, the Congress replicated its poor performance from the 2015 Assembly elections with its vote share shrinking below 5%. At least 63 Congress candidates lost their deposits after the results were declared.

“The downfall of the Congress party started in 2013 when Sheilaji [Dikshit] was the chief minister,” Chacko told ANI on Wednesday. “The emergence of a new party AAP took away the entire Congress vote bank. We could never get it back. It still remains with AAP.”

Also read:

‘AAP proves it’s bullet-proof’: What newspapers said about Kejriwal’s massive win in Delhi elections

Is Kejriwal’s massive win over BJP in Delhi a stepping stone, a template or a limited phenomenon?

PC Chacko tenders his resignation from the post of Delhi Congress in-charge. https://t.co/4sj1YzVKs6 — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020

However, party leader Milind Deora countered Chacko’s claim and hailed Dikshit as a “remarkable politician and administrator”. “During her tenure as chief minister, Delhi was transformed and Congress was stronger than ever,” he said. “Unfortunate to see her being blamed after her death. She dedicated her life to the Congress and the people of Delhi.”

Tension between two other Congress leaders emerged following the Delhi election results after former Union minister P Chidambaram hailed AAP’s victory. Delhi Mahila Congress chief and party spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee criticised him for celebrating, and said the Congress should be worried about its own defeat in Delhi.