Five members of a family were found dead in their home in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura locality, Hindustan Times reported, citing police officials on Wednesday. Police said the family may have died six days ago, but the cause of death is still unknown.

The deceased were identified as Shambhu, who was an e-rickshaw driver, his wife Sunita, and their children aged 18, 14, and 12. However, a report in NDTV claimed that one of the children was 16 years old. A preliminary inquiry has said the deaths may have been a murder-suicide related to financial troubles.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said the police received a call around 11.30 am on Wednesday after the neighbours complained of foul smell originating from the house. No note has been recovered from the scene, the police said.

Five decomposing bodies were discovered after police officers broke open the door of the house. They have been been sent for postmortem examination, according to PTI.