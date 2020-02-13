Ten youths were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly molesting students at an all-women college of the Delhi University last week, the Hindustan Times reported. Those arrested are students in private and government colleges in the National Capital Region, the police said.

On February 6, during the annual cultural festival “Reverie” at Gargi College, hundreds of unruly, drunk men allegedly mobbed the entrances of the college and forced their way in. Students alleged that the group sexually assaulted them while the police looked on.

The arrested suspects, between 18 and 25 years old, did not have passes to attend the fest and allegedly jumped over barricades placed by security guards, South Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Thakur told the newspaper.

“They had gathered outside gate number 2 [of the college],” Thakur said. “They had pushed a caterer’s parked van against the gate to break it open. One of them then entered the broken gate to open it from inside.”

CCTV footage helped police identify the suspects. Around 30 of them have been identified so far and about 15 had been questioned, Thakur said. More arrests are likely. Eleven police teams are working on the matter, and security guards and college staff who were at the entry gate are being questioned, he said.

In an official statement on Sunday, the students of Gargi College had said that although a pass system was introduced this year for men to enter the college, things started going out of hand after 3.30 pm when a crowd of 300 to 400 men pushed through the gates. “The administration also showed its laxity by opening gates from time to time,” they said. “The police force and RAF [Rapid Action Force] did nothing to control the situation.”

The students said close to 1,000 men had gathered on campus. “Men stood in gangs, ogled at women, groped them, tried to feel them up and touched them throughout the concert,” their statement added. The students accused the principal of making insensitive comments.

The Delhi Police registered a first information report on Monday after receiving a complaint from college authorities. The case was filed under Sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.