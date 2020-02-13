Bharatiya Janata Party’s newly elected legislator Om Prakash Sharma on Wednesday called Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist sympathiser, ANI reported. Sharma reiterated what several saffron party leaders had claimed before the Delhi Assembly elections.

“Arvind Kejriwal is a corrupt man,” Sharma told the news agency after a meeting with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. “He sympathises with terrorists, plays the role of the Pakistan Army’s spokesman, raises questions on the Indian Army and supports the ‘tukde-tukde gang’. Indeed, terrorist is the appropriate term for him.”

A controversy over a similar remark began in January after BJP leader Parvesh Verma said “terrorists like Kejriwal are hidden everywhere”. On February 3, Union minister Prakash Javadekar hit out at Kejriwal claiming that there was “plenty of proof” to establish that the Aam Aadmi Party chief was a terrorist. “You yourself had said you are an anarchist, there is not much difference between an anarchist and a terrorist,” Javadekar had said.

Kejriwal had responded to the saffron party saying that he will let the people of Delhi decide whether he is “their son, their brother or a terrorist”.

On Tuesday, the AAP secured landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections. The BJP won the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank.

Kejriwal will take oath for the third straight time at Ramlila Maidan on February 16.