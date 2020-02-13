Two more Indians have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, PTI reported on Thursday. They had landed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata from Bangkok earlier this week, officials of the Airports Authority of India said. With this, three people have so far tested positive for the virus in Kolkata.

Both Himadri Barman and Nagendra Singh have been sent to Beliaghata ID Hospital, said Kolkata airport director Kaushik Bhattacharjee. While Barman tested positive on Tuesday, Singh was detected with the virus on Wednesday. “Earlier a passenger called Anita Oraon had also tested positive during thermal scanning,” Bhattacharjee added.

Officially called COVID-19, the virus, which is believed to have originated in a live seafood market in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, has claimed 1,355 lives in China. As of Thursday, nearly 60,000 confirmed cases of the disease were reported across China. Hubei is the epicentre of the outbreak.

Symptoms of the novel coronavirus can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. It can also cause respiratory illness, and is similar to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS, which had also emerged from China in 2002. SARS killed 774 people around the world.

Kolkata airport is among the several airports where thermal screening is been done since January 17. At present, passengers arriving from Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok are being screened as no flights are operating to and from China.

Two airlines – IndiGo and China Eastern Airlines – have temporarily suspended direct flights from Kolkata to China earlier this month. “In line with the WHO guideline to contain the spread of coronavirus, IndiGo will be suspending its Kolkata-Guangzhou service from February 6, 2020 to February 25, 2020 and Guangzhou-Kolkata from February 7 till February 26,” the airline had said in a statement. China Eastern Airlines suspended its flights between Kolkata and Kunming in China from February 10 to February 29.

Meanwhile, a passenger on board SpiceJet’s Bangkok-Delhi flight on Thursday was suspected of contracting the infection. The passenger has been quarantined after landing at Delhi airport, PTI reported.