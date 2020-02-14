A college in Gujarat on Thursday allegedly forced 68 undergraduate students to remove their undergarments to prove to the authorities that they were not menstruating, Ahmedabad Mirror reported.

The incident took place at Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute in Bhuj after the head of the hostel complained to the principal that some of the girls have been violating religious norms during their menstruation. No police complaint has been filed so far, but, a committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The college comes under Krantiguru Shyamji Krishna Verma Kutch University.

The college is run by followers of Swaminarayan Mandir and was set up in 2012. Menstruating women are not allowed to enter the temple and kitchen premises as per the norms of the sect. Hostel inmates of the college are also not even allowed to mingle with each other.

One of the students told Ahmedabad Mirror that the girls were forced to leave their classrooms and queue up outside. “The principal abused and insulted us, asking which of us were having our periods,” she added. “Two of us who were menstruating stepped aside. Despite this, we were all taken to the washroom. There, female teachers asked us to individually remove our undergarments so they could check if we were menstruating.”

Another student said most hostel residents belong to remote villages. “The principal, hostel rector and the trustees harass us regularly over the issue of menstruation,” she claimed. “We are punished for having periods. This happens even if we follow their religious rules. They made us remove our undergarments because they thought some of us were lying about not having periods, and mingling with the others against rules. But the humiliation meted out to us on Thursday was the last straw.”

The girl added that Pravin Pindoria, who is the executive council member of the university, told the students that they free to take legal action once they vacate the hostel. She alleged that Pindoria also forced them to sign a letter saying no such incident occurred in the college.

“We run a charitable organisation and take token fee,” college trustee PH Hirani said. “As the institute has a temple on campus, the girls have been instructed to follow the sect’s rules. However, what happened to the students is unfair. Action will be taken.”

University in charge Darshana Dholakiya assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the incident.