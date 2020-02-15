The Jammu and Kashmir administration booked bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal under the stringent Public Safety Act on Friday, NDTV reported. Faesal, the founder of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement party, had been detained in August last year, after India scrapped the special status of the erstwhile state under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Faesal was detained at the Delhi airport in August before he was scheduled to fly abroad. He was then brought to Srinagar, and has been in detention since. His detention then was under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Faesal joins a long list of Kashmiri politicians who have been detained under the Public Safety Act since August last year. The Act allows the accused to be detained without trial for three months, a period which can be extended.

Former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Hilal Lone, Peoples Democratic Party leader Naeem Akhtar have all been detained under the Act in recent weeks.

In September last year, Faesal withdrew a plea he had filed in the Delhi High Court against his detention. He said that several residents of Jammu and Kashmir have been unlawfully detained and have no legal recourse.