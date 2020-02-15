United States President Donald Trump on Saturday expressed happiness over the fact that he has more followers than any other political leader on Facebook, followed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump made the remark in a tweet ahead of his India visit later this month.

“Great honor, I think?” Trump tweeted. “Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that ‘Donald J Trump is Number 1 on Facebook. Number 2 is Prime Minister Modi of India’. Actually, I am going to India in two weeks. Looking forward to it!”

Trump will meet Modi when he travels to India on February 24 and 25. The two will hold meetings in Delhi and Ahmedabad. Modi and Trump will hold a roadshow in Ahmedabad. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is erecting the wall along the road connecting the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Indira Bridge, to mask a slum in the city.

Modi said on February 12 that he was “extremely delighted” about the visit. “India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests,” he had tweeted.

Trump said he spoke to the prime minister over the last weekend, when Modi told him that millions of people would welcome him at the airport in Ahmedabad on February 24. Trump joked that he may not feel so good amid such a huge number of people. “When we have 50,000 people, I’m not going to feel so good,” he said. “We’ll have five to seven million people just from the airport to the new stadium. And you know it is the largest stadium in the world. [They are] building it now. It’s almost complete and it’s the largest in the world.”

The US president was referring to the new Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium, where he will attend a “Kem chho Trump”, or “Howdy Trump” event, on the lines of the “Howdy Modi” held in Texas last year. About 1.25 lakh people are expected to attend the event.