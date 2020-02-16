A building under construction collapsed in New Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park locality on Sunday afternoon, reported ANI. Of the two people who were trapped under the debris, one person was rescued while the other person is missing.

Some reports had claimed earlier in the day that one person has died but there is no clarity now.

The fire department had reached the spot with five tenders to initiate the rescue, reported Hindustan Times. The two people have not been identified yet, and the cause of the collapse is still unknown.

More details are awaited.

Delhi: A house collapses in CR Park (Chittaranjan Park), two persons feared trapped under the debris. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/BATj68stEt — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

Corrections and clarifications: An earlier version of this article had erroneously reported that one person had died in the collapse.