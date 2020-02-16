A building under construction collapsed in New Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park locality on Sunday afternoon, reported ANI. Two people were initially trapped under the debris but one of them died in the accident, while the other was rescued.

Nidhish Gupta, who is the director of operations of the company constructing the building, confirmed the death of one person in the accident, reported Hindustan Times. The fire department had reached the spot with five tenders to initiate the rescue. However, fire officials could rescue only one person. The two people have not been identified yet, and the cause of the collapse is still unknown.

More details are awaited.