Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that cases of divorce are found more in educated and affluent families and claimed that education and wealth came with arrogance, which leads to broken families, PTI reported. The RSS is the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Nowadays the number of divorce cases have increased a lot,” Bhagwat was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the RSS. “People fight over trifle issues. The cases of divorce are more in educated and affluent families, because with education and affluence comes arrogance, as a result of which families fall apart. The society also falls apart because society is also a family.”

The RSS chief also said there is no alternative to a Hindu society in India.

While addressing a gathering of RSS workers and their families in Ahmedabad, Bhagwat also argued against confining women to their homes. “The condition of the society is because of the customs that have been practising here for the last 2,000 years,” he added. “Women we have here were confined to homes. This was not the case 2,000 years ago. That was the golden age of our society. Hindu society should be virtuous and organised, and when we say society, it is not only men. A society is the one which gets its identity due to its sense of belonging.”

The RSS leader urged workers to tell their family members about their activities in the Sangh. “There is no society without a household, and women, who comprise half of the society, should become more enlightened,” Bhagwat said. “But if we do not care about our society, then neither will we survive, nor our family.”

“India has no option other than a Hindu society and Hindu society has no option but to behave like a family,” he added.