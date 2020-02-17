India has allegedly denied entry to a British MP who has been critical of its policies in Jammu and Kashmir, AP reported on Monday. Debbie Abrahams, a Labour Party Member of Parliament who chairs a parliamentary group focused on Kashmir, was unable to clear customs after her visa was rejected, her aide Harpreet Upal told the news agency on Monday.

Abrahams arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi at 8.50 am on Monday, a statement from her said. She alleged that immigration officials did not cite any reason for denying Abrahams entry and revoking her visa, which was valid till October 2020.

The Indian government, however, claimed the MP was not in possession of a valid visa to visit the country, PTI reported. A unidentified home ministry spokesperson said the British parliamentarian had been duly informed that her visa was cancelled and she arrived Delhi despite knowing this.

“Along with everyone else, I presented myself at the immigration desk with my documents including my e-visa, had my photograph taken and then the official looked at his screen and started shaking his head,” Abrahams, who was on a two-day personal visit to India, said in an official statement. “Then he told me my visa was rejected, took my passport and disappeared for about 10 minutes. When he came back he was very rude and aggressive shouting at me to ‘come with me’.”

Abrahams said she was then taken to a room marked as a “deportee cell”, but refused the man’s order to sit down. She said she called up her sister-in-law’s cousin Kai, who she was planning to stay with in India. “Kai got in touch with the British High Commission and they tried to find out what was going on,” Abrahams said. Following this, many immigration officials visited her, Abrahams said, but nobody seemed to know why her visa had been rejected.

“I tried to establish why the visa had been revoked and if I could get a ‘visa on arrival’ but no one seemed to know,” Abrahams said. “Even the person who seemed to be in charge said he didn’t know and was really sorry about what had happened. So now I am just waiting to be deported.”

Abrahams said she hopes that the Indian government will have a change of heart, and would excuse it for treating her “like a criminal”, and let her visit her family and friends in India.

An unidentified person told Scroll.in that Abrahams and Upal have been booked on a return flight at 4.30 pm IST on Monday.

Abrahams tweeted that she will continue to challenge her own government and others if injustice and abuse is unchecked. “In response to some of the comments I was planning to visit Indian family in Delhi accompanied by my Indian aide,” she tweeted. “I became a politician to promote social justice and human rights for all.”

India had on August 5 last year revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and imposed a lockdown in the state. The Indian government had also split the state into the two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. In recent months, the government has put several senior political leaders from Kashmir under the stringent Public Security Act.

However, India has allowed two groups of foreign envoys to visit Srinagar over the past six months. The first case was a visit by mostly far-right MEPs of the European Parliament. A second visit by envoys took place earlier this month.