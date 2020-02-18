Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that the state government will investigate the Bhima Koregaon case, days after it handed over the matter to the National Investigation Agency based on a directive from the Centre.

“Elgar and Bhima Koregaon are two separate topics,” the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted. “The issue facing my Dalit brothers is about Bhima Koregaon and I will not give it to the Centre. I want to make it clear that there will be no injustice to Dalit brothers.”

"एल्गार आणि भीमा कोरेगाव हे दोन वेगळे विषय आहेत. माझ्या दलित बांधवांचा जो विषय आहे तो भीमा कोरेगाव बद्दल आहे आणि त्याचा तपास मी केंद्राकडे दिलेला नाही आणि देणार नाही आणि मी स्पष्टपणे सांगू इच्छितो की दलित बांधवांवर अन्याय होऊ देणार नाही."

-मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) February 18, 2020

Last week, Pawar had expressed unhappiness over the Bhima Koregaon case being handed over to the NIA. On Sunday, he said that the conduct of police personnel in the Bhima Koregaon case needs to be investigated by a retired High Court judge. On Friday, Pawar criticised the state government’s move to consent to the decision.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, had said last week that Thackeray, the Shiv Sena chief, overruled him while allowing the NIA to investigate the Bhima Koregaon case. Deshmukh said on Saturday that he had sought legal opinion from state Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni on the formation of a special investigation team to look into the case.

On Sunday, Pawar said he had “heard” that the state government was also planning to probe the case. He alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government transferred the case to the NIA to hide certain facts that would have implicated the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led Bharatiya Janata Party government.

Bhima Koregaon and Elgar Parishad cases

On January 1, 2018, violence erupted near Bhima Koregaon village in Maharashtra’s Pune district, where lakhs of Dalits had converged to mark the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon, in which Dalit Mahar soldiers fighting for the British army defeated the Brahmin Peshwa rulers of the Maratha empire.

The police investigations first focused on Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide – two Brahmin Hindutva leaders who were accused of stirring up anti-Dalit sentiments in the region in the last two weeks of December. Ekbote was briefly arrested and granted bail, though Bhide was neither detained nor questioned.

By April 2018, however, the police changed the focus of their investigations, claiming that the Bhima Koregaon violence was incited by several Dalit rights activists in their speeches at the Elgar Parishad, an event organised by a large coalition of Dalit and human rights organisations in Pune a day before the Bhima Koregaon commemoration.

The Pune police conducted raids on several activists in April 2018, followed by two rounds of arrests that targeted ten activists. On June 6, 2018, they arrested Gadling, Sen and Raut from Nagpur, as well as Dhawale from Mumbai and Wilson from Delhi. On August 28, 2018, the police arrested five more activists – Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Varavara Rao and Gautam Navlakha.

By this time, the accusations against the activists had grown from inciting the violence in Bhima Koregaon to alleged involvement in a nationwide “Maoist” conspiracy to destabilise democracy, overthrow the government by setting up an “anti-fascist front” and plotting to assassinate Narendra Modi. All of the activists were labelled as “urban Naxalites” and accused of being members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The inquiry was so far being conducted by the Pune Police, but last month, the Centre transferred it to the National Investigation Agency.

