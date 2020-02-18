At least three residents of Hyderabad city – all of them Muslim – have been served notices by the Unique Identification Authority of India, directing them to prove that they are Indian citizens and have not obtained Aadhaar numbers through fraudulent means.

According to the notices, dated February 3, the individuals have been summoned because the authority’s regional office in Hyderabad received “a complaint/allegation” that they were not Indian nationals and had obtained Aadhaar through “false pretences” and by submitting false documents.

The notice claimed that the Hyderabad regional office has instituted an inquiry into the veracity of the allegation, and summoned the three Aadhaar holders before inquiry officer Amita Bindroo on February 20 to produce original documents to prove their citizenship. If they fail to appear in person and produce the documents, the notice said that their Aadhaar numbers would be deactivated. However, the notice did not specify which documents would be required as proof of citizenship.

The UIDAI notice sent to one of the three Hyderabad residents.

Under the Aadhaar Act, 2016, Aadhaar numbers are linked to an individual’s residency, not citizenship. All residents of India, including foreign nationals, are eligible for Aadhaar if they have been residing in India for more than 182 days before applying to enrol with the Unique Identification Authority of India.

“So with what authority is UIDAI asking people to prove their citizenship?” said Muzafarullah Khan Shafaat, a lawyer representing the three Aadhar holders who have been served notices. “As per the Aadhaar rules, if UIDAI finds that someone has fraudulently acquired Aadhar, they are supposed to deactivate the number and ask for proof of original documents, not for proof of citizenship.”

According to Shafaat, all three of his clients are illiterate, belong to working class families and are residents of the same locality in Hyderabad. “All of them got their Aadhaar cards made in 2017 and 2018 at the same enrolment centre,” said Shafaat. His clients did not wish to speak to the media and are now struggling to put together documents that they hope might prove their Indian citizenship.

UIDAI did not respond to email questions sent by Scroll.in, and officials at its Hyderabad regional office were unavailable on the phone.

The notices to prove Aadhaar holders’ citizenship come amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was passed in December, and the National Register of Citizens. The amended Act provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. It has been widely criticised for excluding Muslims, leading to protests against it. The government also intends to conduct a National Register of Citizens drive across India to identify undocumented immigrants. Its critics fear that the amended citizenship law, clubbed with the NRC, will be misused to target Muslims since the Citizenship Act now has religion as a criterion.