Three people were killed and nine injured in a crane accident on the set of actor Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film, Indian 2, in Chennai on Wednesday, the police said. While Haasan was unhurt, the injured have been taken to hospital, reported PTI.

The accident took place at suburban Nazrathpet when the crane employed to erect the set crashed, the police said. The shoot was being held at a private cinema studio. All the three deceased were assistant directors for the film, NDTV reported.

“The men were inside the box-like structure on top of the crane when it crashed,” a police officer said. “It appears they were working on lighting for the shoot. The incident happened at 9.30 pm on Wednesday.”

Haasan called it a horrific incident. “I lost three colleagues,” he tweeted. “More than my pain, the grief of their families would be immense. I share their sorrow. My deep condolences to them.” In another tweet, the actor said he was in touch with doctors treating the injured.