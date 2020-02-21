The Madhya Pradesh government has cautioned male multi-purpose health workers that they could lose their jobs or their salaries could be withheld if they failed to convince at least one man for sterilisation, ANI reported on Friday.

The state’s National Health Mission has asked high-level district officials and chief medical and health officers to make a list of male workers with “zero work output” and enforce the “no work no pay” principle if they fail to register at least one case in the 2019-’20 period, which will come to an end next month. The mission cited the National Family Health Survey-4 report, noting only 0.5% male participation in the programme.

The state government’s circular, issued on February 11 by Madhya Pradesh’s NHM director, warned that proposals in support of compulsory retirement of the male health workers will be sent through the district collectors if the situation did not improve. The proposals will be sent to NHM headquarters in Bhopal after which it will be sent across to the health directorate for action, The Indian Express reported. The notification added that all male multi-purpose health workers should mobilise at least five to 10 “willing beneficiaries” when camps are conducted in districts.

“We are not saying you use coercive methods,” said NHM Deputy Director Pragya Tiwari. “We want them to strength advocacy. There are many who want to limit their family size but lack awareness. It’s their job. If you can’t motivate even one person in one full year it shows your work output. What’s the use of spending taxpayers’ money on salary?’’ She added that there was negligible participation among men in the state’s family planning programme.

The state has witnessed a progressive decline in the number of male sterilisation cases over the last five years. In the 2019-’20 period, the number was 3,397 – as on February 20, 2020 – compared to 3.34 lakh women. In the 2015-’16 period, 9,957 vasectomies were done in Madhya Pradesh. In the three following years, the numbers were 7,270, 3,719, and 2,925.

The NHM deputy director pointed out that there was no monitoring of the male multi-purpose health workers unlike auxiliary nurse midwives. Tiwari, who took charge of the state’s family planning programme in October last year, said she began its strict monitoring after taking over, and that those who do well are rewarded under the “carrot and stick approach”.

The state’s health officials claimed the decline in male and female sterilisation numbers began in 2015-’16 after a judgement was passed against a coercive approach and the state administration eliminated the concept of “targets”.

However, Indore’s Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia said: “It’s for the first time that such a circular has been issued by the government. Indore’s total target was 22,500 and nearly 19,500 sterilisations have been done but the district is not likely to meet the vasectomy target of 2,250.”