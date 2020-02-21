The United States on Friday said it had reached an understanding with the Taliban to significantly reduce violence across Afghanistan for a week, and if this succeeds, sign a peace deal on February 29. The agreement would be a step closer to end the war in Afghanistan and a retreat of American troops.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is on a visit to Saudi Arabia, tweeted: “After decades of conflict, we have come to an understanding with the Taliban on a significant reduction in violence across Afghanistan. This is an important step on a long road to peace, and I call on all Afghans to seize this opportunity.”

The temporary truce will come into effect on Saturday midnight local time, according to the BBC. It marks a milestone in efforts to end the US’ longest-running conflict and fulfil President Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to bring troops home.

Taliban negotiators said a “suitable security situation” would be created ahead of signing a deal. They said they hoped to “lay the groundwork for peace across the country with the withdrawal of all foreign forces”. Under the deal, no major offensive operations will be launched against the Taliban, Afghan or international forces.

The agreement would provide for the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners before the start of the negotiations, an unidentified Taliban official told AP.

The United States has been involved in negotiations on and off with the Taliban to bring the conflict in the country to an end in exchange for withdrawal for its troops and those of its allies.