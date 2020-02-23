United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he was looking forward to meet his “friends” in India. In a tweet, he said: “Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!”

Trump will arrive in India on a two-day visit from Monday. He will hold consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and a roadshow in Ahmedabad.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted a video along with his tweet, made by a user called Solememes1. The video depicted him as Bahubali. “To celebrate Trump’s visit to India I wanted to make a video to show how in my warped mind it will go... USA and India united!” the handle said.

Trump appears as a warrior and a saviour in the 81-second video, riding on a chariot with First Lady Melania Trump. A few stills later, Trump is seen riding a horse, and then carrying on his shoulders his son Donald Trump Junior and daughter Ivanka Trump. The video also shows hundreds of Indian villagers cheering Trump on.

Trump will land in Ahmedabad around noon on Monday and attend an event at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, which is the world’s biggest cricket stadium. The US president will address the event along with Modi, which is titled “Kem Chho Trump [Howdy Trump]”.

India is hoping to negotiate a trade deal with the United States during Trump’s visit. On Thursday, Trump said proposed new Indian tariffs have complicated negotiations, but he will “talk business” with Modi. “I’m going to India next week and we’re talking trade,” Trump said at a rally in Colorado. “They’ve been hitting us very hard for many, many years but I really like Prime Minister Modi.”

The United States president is also likely to discuss religious freedom with India during his visit. “President Trump will talk about our shared tradition of democracy and religious freedom both in his public remarks and then certainly in private,” an unidentified senior official at the White House said on Saturday.