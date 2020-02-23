The entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad metro station in New Delhi were closed on Sunday morning after a group of around 500 people, mostly women, began a protest outside the station against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens overnight, PTI reported. The protestors, holding the tricolour and shouting slogans, said they would not leave the place until the Centre revokes the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The protestors have blocked Road No 66, which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. “Entry & exit of Jaffrabad have been closed,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted. “Trains will not be halting at this station.”

Heavy security has been deployed at the protest site, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Ved Prakash Surya is present at the spot, The Times of India reported.

“This protest is against CAA, NRC and also seeking reservation for Dalits,” a protestor told News18. “The movement is primarily led by the women, while the men are only supporting them. We have blocked the road in order to protest and we will not move from the site till the Centre revokes the draconian law.”

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad had called a Bharat Bandh on Sunday to protest against the Supreme Court’s ruling earlier this month that reservations in promotions are not a fundamental right. The bandh has also been called against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the NRC and NPR.

On Sunday morning, Azad retweeted a user who praised the protestors in Jaffrabad-Seelampur area. “It is still almost six hours to sunrise but the mothers and sisters of Seelampur have blown the bugle of Bharat Bandh,” the user had said. Azad will travel to Aurangabad in Maharashtra to encourage his supporters to enforce a nationwide strike.

Early on Sunday, Azad appealed to his supporters not to indulge in violence. He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party will try to provoke his supporters, but added that they should not pay heed to the party.