Donald Trump in India: US president, Modi reach Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, mega event to start
He will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event. After that, the US president will visit the Taj Mahal and then travel to Delhi.
United States President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, landed at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 11.40 am on Monday.
Trump will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Motera stadium at 1 pm, where he will be accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After that, Trump will visit the Taj Mahal in Agra and then travel to Delhi, where he is expected to discuss matters related to trade and defence. Trump will leave on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Modi on Sunday said India looks forward to welcoming Trump and it will be an honour for the country.
Over 10,000 security forces have been deployed to monitor the situation in Ahmedabad. In Agra, a tight security detail has been put in place across the city, primarily along the nearly 13-km route that will be taken by Trump’s convoy from the airport to the hotel.
Unprecedented security measures are in place in Delhi for Trump’s visit. Delhi Police have put double barricades on all the roads on which Trump’s convoy is likely to pass. The police will also conduct aerial surveillance of the route.
Live updates
1.20 pm: US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupnai and Governor Acharya Devvrat are also present.
1.12 pm: “Electric Atmosphere at Motera Stadium,” tweets PMO.
1.09 pm: Trump’s signature on the visitor’s book at Sabarmati Ashram generate some social media fun.
1.07 pm: Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad is upbeat for Trump’s event.
1.02 pm: Indian-American politician Nikki Haley says there is much to gain from the friendship of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The US and India are the two largest democracies in the world and share many values,” she tweets.
12.59 pm: US President Donald Trump and PM Modi start 22-km roadshow in Ahmedabad before the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Motera Stadium.
12.53 pm: The note US President Donald Trump wrote on the visitor’s book at Sabarmati Ashram.
12.50 pm: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani tells Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella that the India Trump will see today “will be very different from what his predecessors saw in earlier visits”, reports The Indian Express.
12.48 pm: US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and PM Modi are on their way to Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
12.37 pm: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spin the charkha at Sabarmati Ashram.
12.33 pm: US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and PM Narendra Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram.
12.29 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Sabarmati Ashram.
12.24 pm: A red carpet welcome for US president in Ahmedabad.
12.23 pm: Modi tweets “welcome to India”.
12.16 pm: Trump’s cavalcade en route Sabarmati Ashram from the airport.
12.10 pm: US President Donald Trump leaves for Sabarmati Ashram from Ahmedabad airport, reports ANI.
12.03 pm: PM Narendra Modi meets US President Donald Trump at Ahmedabad airport.
11.59 am: Gujarati folk dancers perform at the arrival of Trump at Ahmedabad airport.
11.56 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets US President Donald Trump’s daughter upon her arrival in Ahmedabad.
11.53 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ahmedabad airport to receive US President Donald Trump.
11.50 am: Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump arrives in Ahmedabad.
11.42 am: A special bulletproof enclosure has been created on the stage for Trump, reports The Indian Express.
11.40 am: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump land in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, reports ANI.
11.38 am: A view of the stadium where Trump will deliver a speech.
11.36 am: After Trump’s tweet in Hindi, Modi replies saying “Atithi deva bhava”
11.34 am: Artists at the Airport Circle in Ahmedabad.
11.29 am: Policemen patrol the roads on horses in Ahmedabad ahead of Trump’s arrival.
11.06 am: The Shiv Sena, a former ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, says the “36-hour sojourn” of Trump will not make “an iota of difference” in the lives of poor and middle-class Indians. “Then where is the question of people being appreciative or enthusiastic of his tour,” the party says in an editorial piece in Saamana.
The party adds that Trump should only indulge in tourism rather than talking about matters like religious freedom in India. “These are our internal issues,” it says. “This country is run by people elected democratically and they don’t need guidance from any outsider on this.”
10.54 am: A group of dancers perform at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, ahead of Trump’s arrival.
10.37 am: Supporters with ‘Trump India Road Show’ caps arrive near Ahmedabad International Airport to join the roadshow. Artistes gear up for their performances.
10.25 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad, reports ANI.
10.10 am: President Donald Trump says he is eagerly waiting to reach India. “We are eager to reach India. We are on the way and will meet everyone in a few hours,” he tweets in Hindi shortly before Air Force One is scheduled to land in Ahmedabad.
9.53 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets that India is waiting for Trump’s arrival.
9.42 am: Social media is abuzz with discussion on the menu for Trump.
9.36 am: Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Uttar Pradesh’s Agra wear a festive look. More than one lakh people are likely to attend the event called “Namaste Trump”. Dance troupes and singers are reportedly going to perform on stages built along the 22-km route of the Modi-Trump roadshow. Several billboards of the Trumps along with Modi have been put up on the streets where people will greet the politicians. Students of government and private schools are also expected to perform.
In Agra, a group of around 350 artistes are scheduled to perform at the airport. Old roads have been repaired, dividers on the street repainted, illegal hoardings and posters reportedly removed along the route of Trump’s convoy. The Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department has released 500 cusecs of water into Yamuna.
9.33 am: To tackle the monkey menace in Agra, security agencies have deployed five langurs on the route of Trump’s convoy, reports News18.
9.30 am: The United States Embassy on Sunday said that while it was not against the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia during the visit of the country’s First Lady Melania Trump to a government school in the national Capital, the event should not be seen as political. The clarification came following the reports of Kejriwal and Sisodia being left out of the school visit.
On Tuesday, Melania Trump is expected to attend a class on the “happiness curriculum” – a flagship scheme of the Kejriwal-led administration that was introduced by Sisodia in July 2018 – at a school in South Delhi. The curriculum focuses on the mental health of children, and involves 40 minutes of meditation, and other relaxing and outdoor activities. Sisodia is also Delhi’s education minister.
