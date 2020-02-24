The houses of seven Bharatiya Janata Party supporters were allegedly vandalised and set on fire in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, PTI reported on Monday. The incident took place soon after the body of a Trinamool Congress leader, who was attacked earlier this month, reached his village on Sunday.

The West Bengal Police said fire tenders went to the spot to douse the blaze. A large contingent led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dhendhup Sherpa was deployed in the area to avoid any further violence, they added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party unit in the state blamed Trinamool Congress activists for the attack – a charge the ruling party has promptly rejected. “After the Trinamool Congress leader’s body was brought to Huslurdanga on Sunday, party activists vandalised houses of BJP supporters and set them on fire”, BJP district president Bapi Goswami said, according to PTI.

Trinamool Congress Mallick Haat Booth President Bhombol Ghosh was attacked with sharp weapons on February 14. Ghosh was taken to a private hospital in Siliguri where he succumbed to his injuries, PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying. Local party leader Manoj Roy alleged that BJP activists were behind the fatal assault.