Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called for sealing the city’s borders to prevent “outsiders” from causing trouble after seven people died in the clashes that erupted over opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act a day before, ANI reported.

Violence continued for the third consecutive day in several parts of North East Delhi. The chief minister chaired an all-party MLAs meet to discuss the situation.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal urged people to maintain peace and remain calm. “Everyone who has been affected or the seven people who died were also from among us, were one of us,” the chief minister added. “Several houses were set ablaze and shops were damaged. It is very unfortunate. Today some people are being affected tomorrow others will be. Please shun violence.”

“In the meeting, the MLAs of the border areas have said that people are coming from outside,” he added. “There is a need to seal the borders and do preventive arrests.”

Kejriwal claimed that the police personnel could not take action during the violence on Monday as they were not getting orders from their seniors and were outnumbered. “MLAs of the affected areas informed me that there is a severe shortage of police force and police can’t take action till they receive orders from the top,” the Aam Aadmi Party chief said. “I have also asked district magistrates to take out peace march with police in these areas.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The chief minister said he will raise the matter of lack of adequate police deployment at the meeting.

Kejriwal added that hospital authorities have been asked to be prepared and provide quality medical aid to the injured people.

दिल्ली में हम सभी को मिल कर फिर से शांति बहाल करनी है। सरकार की तरफ़ से हम हर कदम उठा रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/8QBWKlcetJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 25, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: In the meeting, the MLAs of the border areas have said that people are coming from outside. There is a need to seal the borders and do preventive arrests. https://t.co/ev0btR9pm1 pic.twitter.com/bLSNe41hqV — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Also read:

First person: I watched a mob set a shop on fire in Delhi, chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’