Parts of Northeast Delhi continued to be hit by violence on Tuesday, with the toll from clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act reaching eight. Scroll.in reporters at the spot witnessed Hindu mobs throwing stones and petrol bombs at Muslim homes across the road in Kabir Nagar, near Maujpur.

Journalists were also attacked and many forced to delete pictures and videos from their phones.

A protestor holding a stick walks on a deserted road after clashes erupted at Karawal Nagar of East Delhi on Tuesday. (Credit: PTI)
Heavy security deployed following the clashes over the new citizenship law at Jaffarabad area of East Delhi. (Credit: PTI)
Security personnel stand guard on the Chand Bagh - Bhajan Pura Road in Northeast Delhi. (Credit: PTI)
Passersby look at the charred petrol pump which was set ablaze by rioters yesterday during clashes over the new citizenship law, in Bhajanpura area of East Delhi. (Credit: PTI)
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law, at Mustafabad area of East Delhi. (Credit: PTI)
A man reacts as he falls during a clash between people supporting a new citizenship law and those opposing the law in New Delhi on Monday. (Credit: Reuters)
Mobs in Babarpur area. (Credit: Scroll Staff)
Locals and a policeman look on as smoke rises after miscreants set fire to a shop during clashes over the new citizenship law, at Karawal Nagar area of East Delhi. (Credit: PTI)
Smoke rises after miscreants set fire to a shop during clashes over the new citizenship law, at Karawal Nagar area of East Delhi. (Credit: PTI)