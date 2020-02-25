In photos and videos: Day 3 of violence in Delhi as attacks against Muslims mount
Mobs are checking phones for videos in Delhi’s Babarpur, while carrying petrol bombs.
Parts of Northeast Delhi continued to be hit by violence on Tuesday, with the toll from clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act reaching eight. Scroll.in reporters at the spot witnessed Hindu mobs throwing stones and petrol bombs at Muslim homes across the road in Kabir Nagar, near Maujpur.
Journalists were also attacked and many forced to delete pictures and videos from their phones.
