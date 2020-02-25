Parts of Northeast Delhi continued to be hit by violence on Tuesday, with the toll from clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act reaching eight. Scroll.in reporters at the spot witnessed Hindu mobs throwing stones and petrol bombs at Muslim homes across the road in Kabir Nagar, near Maujpur.

Journalists were also attacked and many forced to delete pictures and videos from their phones.

You can follow live updates here.

It’s been over 24 hours, still you are outnumbered @DelhiPolice ?

Your personnel standing at the entrance of Karawal Nagar being a mute spectator. Look what’s happening here 👇🏻

Literally none scared for rule of law ! pic.twitter.com/VsNZbQA1C1 — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) February 25, 2020

A protestor holding a stick walks on a deserted road after clashes erupted at Karawal Nagar of East Delhi on Tuesday. (Credit: PTI)

Very volatile in Yamuna Vihar. We’ve seen mobs of men carrying sticks and stones. There’s been arson. We were being stopped from filming. You can someone yelling that at the end of video. #DelhiBurning #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/5QrRnsieM5 — Yogita Limaye (@yogital) February 25, 2020

Heavy security deployed following the clashes over the new citizenship law at Jaffarabad area of East Delhi. (Credit: PTI)

From a burnt Madrassa in Dayalpur. Behind the local police station. pic.twitter.com/jNAQ1qqmBE — Abhishek Dey (@abhishekdey04) February 25, 2020

delhi violence First person: I watched a mob set a shop on fire in Delhi, chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ A reporter’s account of the violence in India’s national capital on Monday. read here

Security personnel stand guard on the Chand Bagh - Bhajan Pura Road in Northeast Delhi. (Credit: PTI)

Gokulpuri, in #Delhi today. The BBC saw mobs of people with sticks and stones chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Parts of Delhi are witnessing the worst violence and rioting India’s capital has seen in decades. Seven confirmed dead. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/8b1VWH1mdl — Nicola Careem (@NicolaCareem) February 25, 2020

Passersby look at the charred petrol pump which was set ablaze by rioters yesterday during clashes over the new citizenship law, in Bhajanpura area of East Delhi. (Credit: PTI)

delhi violence Why was Delhi Police unprepared for Monday’s violence even after BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s threats? Some videos even showed the police participating in the violence. read more

Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law, at Mustafabad area of East Delhi. (Credit: PTI)

A man reacts as he falls during a clash between people supporting a new citizenship law and those opposing the law in New Delhi on Monday. (Credit: Reuters)

First hand: करावल नगर में लगभग 12 बजे एक घर में दंगाइयों ने आग लगा दी है .. पुलिस की कौई तैनाती नहीं ... ⁦@ndtv⁩ pic.twitter.com/5WZpknw0ep — Saurabh shukla (@Saurabh_Unmute) February 25, 2020

Mobs in Babarpur area. (Credit: Scroll Staff)

2 pm// Mohammad Nawab, who ferries goods from Bawana industrial area, and his partner were stopped, identified by their religion and beaten up by a mob who stopped their vehicle near Gokulpuri market. The mob snatched their documents and keys. pic.twitter.com/vDYFb5Mh0f — Abhishek Dey (@abhishekdey04) February 25, 2020

Locals and a policeman look on as smoke rises after miscreants set fire to a shop during clashes over the new citizenship law, at Karawal Nagar area of East Delhi. (Credit: PTI)