United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had discussed religious freedom with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but added that it was “up to India” to handle the ongoing violence in parts of Delhi, reported PTI. The US president, who is on a two-day visit to India, made the remarks as clashes related to the Citizenship Amendment Act claimed ten lives as of Tuesday evening.

“We did talk about religious freedom,” Trump said. “The prime minister said he wants people to have religious freedom. If you look back, India has worked hard for religious freedom. I heard about the individual attacks but I did not discuss it. It is up to India.”

US President on violence in North East Delhi and CAA: We did talk about religious freedom. The PM said he wants people to have religious freedom. They have worked really hard on it. I heard about the individual attacks but I did not discuss it. It is up to India. pic.twitter.com/p0hEYfqhU1 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Trump and Modi held bilateral discussions and discussed a potentially “big trade deal”. India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that there had been an understanding on matters related to security and defence. On Monday, at the “Namaste Trump” event in Motera stadium, the US president had announced a defence deal worth $3-billion. Trump who is accompanied by his wife and United States’ First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner visited three Indian cities – Ahmedabad, Agra, and New Delhi – in two days.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump landed in Delhi on Monday night. Earlier on Monday, the president had addressed a massive gathering in Ahmedabad, and visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. On Tuesday, the couple visited Rajghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

The violence

In North East Delhi, at least ten people have been killed and over 150 injured since Monday afternoon. Supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act had first clashed with those protesting against it on Sunday evening. This came soon after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra threatened police and asked them to disperse an anti-Citizenship Act sit-in in Jaffrabad area within three days. On Monday, more clashes took place in various localities.

On Tuesday, Scroll.in reporters at the spot witnessed Hindu mobs throwing stones and petrol bombs at Muslim homes across the road in Kabir Nagar, near Maujpur.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code barring the meeting of more than four people continued to be in place in parts of the district, but fresh stone pelting, vandalism and gathering of mobs has still been reported from some localities.