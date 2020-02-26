Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the police is “unable” to control the situation after the toll in the clashes around the Citizenship Amendment Act rose to 20 and said that he will ask the Centre to bring in the Army to quell the violence, PTI reported.

“I have been in touch with large no of people whole nite [night],” he tweeted. “Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence.”

“Army shud [should] be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately,” the chief minister added. “Am writing to Hon’ble home minister to this effect.”

His comments came after a crowd had assembled outside his residence around midnight to protest against the violence.

Tensions continued to simmer in and around North East Delhi for the fourth consecutive day.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal had suggested he had faith in the Centre’s handling of the situation. However, his party MLA Atishi questioned on Twitter why Union Home Minister Amit Shah was not imposing curfew and deploying Army to contain the violence.

A formal request has to be made by the district magistrate of the affected area to call Army, The Indian Express reported. The Aam Aadmi Party handles the revenue department, and hence the district magistrate falls under the Delhi government.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told newspaper that the party has repeatedly said that the Army must be called in. When questioned why the government had not written to the Centre or asked the area district magistrate to make formal request for the Army to be called in, he said: “What is the Centre doing? Are they waiting for us to write a letter? How will that help?”

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval took stock of the situation in North East Delhi late Tuesday night as he visited Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri Chowk areas. He told NDTV that people must trust the capabilities of the Delhi Police and not raise questions. “People were doubting the capabilities and intentions of Delhi Police,” he added. “This needs to addressed. People need to trust the man in uniform.”

In a late night development, the Delhi High Court ordered the police to ensure safe evacuation of those injured during the clashes and that the victims received immediate treatment.