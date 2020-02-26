The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said authorities cannot allow “another 1984 riots”and rebuked the police for inaction during the violent clashes between those in favour and against the Citizenship Amendment Act, The Indian Express reported. The court added that the situation would not have escalated if the police had “not allowed instigators to get away”.

“In this city, we cannot allow another 1984 riots,” the court said. “This is the time to show that Z security is for everyone.”

At least 2,733 people died in Delhi alone in November 1984, as enraged mobs attacked Sikh localities in the aftermath of the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31 that year.

It added that the highest functionaries of the state have to be very alert and said state and central government functionaries should meet the victims and their families, Bar and Bench reported.

Justice S Muralidhar, who led the proceedings, was also surprised to note that the Delhi Police official in the court had not watched a video of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra, which was the first prayer in the petition. “Are you saying that even the Commissioner of Police has not seen the video related to one?” the judge said, according to Bar and Bench. “This is too serious a matter. I am amazed at the state of affairs of Delhi Police. You have flagged the issue of urgency before us. Why as a law officer do you think prayer one is not urgent?”

Muralidhar also rapped the Delhi Police official for claiming that he had not watched the clip. The court noted: “There are so many TVs in your office, how can [a] police officer say that he hasn’t watched the videos.” Following this, the police official in court identified the sub-inspector who was seen in the video.

Mishra has been accused of instigating people after he gave a three-day ultimatum to the Delhi Police on Sunday to stop an anti-CAA protest in the national Capital. His speech came hours before clashes between two groups began.

Muralidhar noted that the situation was “very unpleasant” in Delhi and said the police should not “have to wait for a court’s order” and take action on its own.

The court also expressed concern over the death of an Intelligence Bureau officer and said it was “extremely unfortunate”.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the video clip was played for everyone in court. The plea sought the registration of a first information report against Mishra, Union minister Anurag Thakur and another BJP leader Parvesh Verma for delivering hate speech recently. The plea, moved by activist Harsh Mander, sought a judicial inquiry led by a retired judge. Mander’s plea also sought compensation for those injured and killed during the clashes on Monday, and asked the court for an order on the preservation of CCTV footage from the violence-hit areas.