The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Central Board of Secondary Education to inform class 10 and 12 students about a long-term plan for conducting examinations in centres where clashes erupted over the Citizenship Amendment Act, PTI reported. The court said the students need to be informed in one go about the schedule for the next 10 to 15 days and not on a daily basis.



The CBSE postponed board examinations in 86 centres in violence-hit North East Delhi on Tuesday. The toll from the violence rose to 22 and over 180 people have been injured in the clashes.

“The situation there [North East Delhi] is only getting worse,” Justice Rajiv Shakdher said. “There have been more deaths. You should give time for the situation to settle down. You cannot decide only for tomorrow or day after. Take a call for the next 10-15 days. The children need to know. They cannot wait each day for the next day.”

The court asked the board to look at other alternatives, especially with regard to Class 12 examinations.

When the board said it will take a call in the evening about the exams scheduled for Thursday, the court did not agree. It said that police cannot be expected to monitor exam locations only as they have to control the violence as well.

“Police is already hard pressed,” the court said. “How will they monitor schools only. What if there is a flash riot somewhere, then police will be in a dilemma whether to leave school or not.”

On Tuesday, the court had ruled that the safety of children cannot be put at risk and asked the board to decide as soon as possible on rescheduling Wednesday’s board exam at one of the centre’s in North East Delhi. Students said it was difficult for them to reach the examination centre due to clashes over amended citizenship law.