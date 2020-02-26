By the afternoon of February 26, a quiet had settled on the Mustafabad locality of North East Delhi but signs of the previous evening’s damage were still evident. Scroll.in reporters visited the violence-hit area. Some of the worst violence took place on the Mustafabad main road, which cuts through the Brijpuri area, at the entrance to Mustafabad proper. Here’s what they witnessed:

A school was set on fire by miscreants in Brijpuri on Tuesday evening, staff told Scroll.in. Here are some pictures from the school:

Schools in North East Delhi have been told to remain closed on Wednesday.

Down the road from the school, a mosque was torched around 8 pm on Tuesday, residents said. The mob allegedly shot at the people who were praying inside the mosque.

The imam of the mosque was injured and has now been hospitalised.

A madrassa next to the mosque was burnt this morning, residents alleged.

Meanwhile, a temple in Mustafabad remained untouched by the mob.

Haji Yunus, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from the Mustafabad constituency, claimed that about 10 to 11 people have lost their lives in the area.

Some AAP workers told Scroll.in that up to 50 people have been injured.

A policeman guarding the entrance to Brijpuri-Mustafabad, who had been deployed there since late Tuesday evening, said that there was heavy stone pelting from both sides.

