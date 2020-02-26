By the afternoon of February 26, a quiet had settled on the Mustafabad locality of North East Delhi but signs of the previous evening’s damage were still evident. Scroll.in reporters visited the violence-hit area. Some of the worst violence took place on the Mustafabad main road, which cuts through the Brijpuri area, at the entrance to Mustafabad proper. Here’s what they witnessed:

A protest site that was destroyed at Brijpuri, on Mustafabad main road, in Delhi. Photo: Scroll Staff
A school was set on fire by miscreants in Brijpuri on Tuesday evening, staff told Scroll.in. Here are some pictures from the school:

Photo: Scroll Staff
Photo: Scroll Staff
Photo: Scroll Staff

Schools in North East Delhi have been told to remain closed on Wednesday.

Photo: Scroll Staff

Down the road from the school, a mosque was torched around 8 pm on Tuesday, residents said. The mob allegedly shot at the people who were praying inside the mosque.

Blood-stained floor of a mosque that was burnt in Brijpuri, on Mustafabad Main Road. Photo: Scroll Staff

The imam of the mosque was injured and has now been hospitalised.

Photo from a mosque that was burnt in Brijpuri, on Mustafabad Main Road. Photo: Scroll Staff

A madrassa next to the mosque was burnt this morning, residents alleged.

Photo from a mosque that was burnt in Brijpuri, on Mustafabad Main Road. Photo: Scroll Staff
Photo of the blood-stained floor of a mosque that was burnt in Brijpuri, on Mustafabad Main Road. Photo: Scroll Staff
Photo from a mosque that was burnt in Brijpuri on Mustafabad Main Road. Photo: Scroll Staff

Meanwhile, a temple in Mustafabad remained untouched by the mob.

Photo: Scroll Staff

Haji Yunus, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from the Mustafabad constituency, claimed that about 10 to 11 people have lost their lives in the area.

Some AAP workers told Scroll.in that up to 50 people have been injured.

A policeman guarding the entrance to Brijpuri-Mustafabad, who had been deployed there since late Tuesday evening, said that there was heavy stone pelting from both sides.

Charred vehicles at the school in Brijpuri. Photo: Scroll Staff
"No RSS, No CAA" graffiti on a wall on the highway running past Chandbagh and Mustafabad in North East Delhi. Photo: Scroll Staff
A burnt motorcycle lies in the middle of the road to Mustafabad in Delhi. Photo: Scroll Staff
Photo of a charred building in Brijpuri, on the Mustafabad Main Road. Photo: Scroll Staff
A passerby looks at the wreckage left behind by miscreants during clashes over the new citizenship law, in the Mustafabad area of East Delhi. Photo: Scroll Staff
Wreckage from shops attacked by rioters in Brijpuri. Photo: Scroll Staff