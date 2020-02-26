Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Wednesday asked gurdwaras in Delhi to offer all possible help to victims of the violence that has engulfed parts of the city since Sunday, The Indian Express reported.

Condemning the violence, Singh said “the principle of Sikhism is to take care of any victim who comes for help”. “The situation in Delhi is serious and so the managements of all Sikh gurdwaras in Delhi should help the victims of violence in this time of grief, irrespective of their religion...” he added.

At least 27 people have died in the violent clashes between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act in North East Delhi, and 180 have been injured.

Singh said gurdwaras should also give shelter to victims and prepare langar (community kitchens) for them. “The security of women and children should be especially taken care of,” he added.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday visited North East Delhi, and claimed that the situation was under control. Riot police have been patrolling the streets of the district over the course of the day.