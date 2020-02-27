A case has been registered against political strategist Prashant Kishor in Patna for allegedly plagiarising the content for his “Baat Bihar Ki” campaign, PTI reported.

In the complaint filed by Shashwat Gautam, who worked as an advisor to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and later as a data analytics coordinator with the Congress, Kishor was accused of stealing the campaign’s slogan, logo and data for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The case was filed under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code at the Patliputra police station in the city. Station House Officer Kamleshwar Prasad Singh said that Gautam’s former aide, Osama Khurshid, was also named in the first information report. Gautam said Khurshid gave the content to the political strategist after parting ways.

Kishor, however, hit back at the complainant. “This is nothing but third rate mischief and poor attempt by a person to gain his two minutes of fame by making an outlandish claim,” he said. “Law enforcement agencies should thoroughly and expeditiously examine the matter so that truth comes out in the public domain.”

The political strategist, who was expelled from the Janata Dal (United) by party chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, launched his campaign on February 18. He had said it was meant to reach out to people who believe in the need for a new leadership to make Bihar one of top 10 states of India and will mobilise 1 crore youth in 100 days.