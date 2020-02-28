The Indian economy expanded 4.7% in the October-December quarter as a result of steady agriculture output and some support from government spending, official data showed on Friday. This is the first time in six quarters that the Gross Domestic Product growth has recorded an increase.

This is, however, in line with what most economists had predicted.

Meanwhile, the eight core industries recorded a 2.2% growth in output in January, helped by expansion in the production of coal, refinery products and electricity. Crude oil, natural gas and fertiliser sectors contracted during the month.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India had retained the estimate of growth rate at 5% for the 2019-’20 financial year ending in March, the slowest in 11 years. The central bank had lowered the prediction just two months after it had forecast a 6.1% growth rate. The central bank cited weak domestic and external demand as a reason for the downward projection.

India’s economy has been faltering over the last two years. In the current GDP series, the lowest growth rate was 4.3% recorded in the fourth quarter of the 2012-’13 financial year.

Figures released in November showed that GDP growth slumped to a six-year low of 4.5% in July-September as consumption failed to revive and private investment remained stagnant. Industrial output too had contracted. In November, the output of eight core infrastructure industries declined 1.5% – the fourth straight month of a contraction – compared to November 2018. In the last few months, core sectors such as automobiles and manufacturing have slowed down because of weakened consumer demand and dearth of investments.