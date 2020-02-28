The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear the plea of a law student against former Union minister Chinmayanand on March 2, reported Bar and Bench. The complainant wanted the trial to be transferred to a Delhi court from Uttar Pradesh as she feared for her life.

The bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant, while agreeing to hear the matter, asked the complainant’s lawyer to approach the administration for police protection till the court takes up the matter. “...Not doubting that she’s in danger, but protection cover helps us make a good decision,” said Justice Bobde.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the complainant, said that a gunman has been given to her by the UP police for her security. He mentioned to the court that accused is out on bail.

The former Bharatiya Janata Party MP was released from Shahjahanpur prison in Uttar Pradesh on February 5, two days after the Allahabad High Court granted him bail in the case of alleged sexual harassment of the law student.

In August, the 23-year-old complainant had gone missing, soon after posting a video detailing her ordeal. Although she did not mention anyone, her father named Chinmayanand in a missing persons complaint. The police then booked Chinmayanand on kidnapping charges, and watered down sexual assault charges, but not rape. The woman was found in Rajasthan later that month, and was produced in the Supreme Court. The law student claimed that she possessed about 35 videos that would implicate the BJP leader.

The complainant and three of her friends had received bail from the High Court in December in an extortion case filed on the basis of Chinmayanand’s complaint. She allegedly blackmailed the former BJP leader in exchange for Rs 5 crore.

