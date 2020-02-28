The National Investigation Agency said on Friday that it has arrested a member of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group in connection with last year’s attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported. The NIA alleged that Shakir Bashir Magrey had provided shelter and other logistical assistance to the suicide bomber, Adil Ahmad Dar.

At least 40 soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed in the attack on February 14 last year. In retaliation, the Indian Air Force bombed an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Balakot in Pakistan on February 26, 2019. The NIA on Thursday claimed the case would soon see a “breakthrough” as significant leads were being pursued.

On Thursday, reports said that an NIA court had granted bail to Yusuf Chopan, an accused in the Pulwama attack, because the agency failed to file a chargesheet in time, and admitted that it did not have evidence. However, the NIA denied this, claiming that the bail was granted to Chopan in another terror conspiracy case.