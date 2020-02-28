A 60-year-old scrap dealer died on Friday after being assaulted by a mob in North East Delhi, even as police claimed the situation in the violence-hit district had become calm, PTI reported. Large-scale communal violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act in North East Delhi since Sunday has claimed 42 lives so far.

Ayub Shabbir, the scrap dealer, was asked his name and religion and then attacked by the mob. Shabbir lived in Nasbandi Colony in Ghaziabad, bordering Delhi, with his 18-year-old Salman Ansari. “I had cautioned my father against going out today but he said that the situation is normal now and we cannot stay inside for long and not earn anything,” Ansari, who is disabled, told PTI.

Ansari claimed his father was also attacked on Thursday. “He was saved by some elderly men on Thursday morning,” he added. “Today, he left very early when I was sleeping. Around 6 am, two men brought him home on a scooter. He had serious head injuries. The two men said they found him lying in an area between Shiv Vihar and Karawal Nagar.”

Shabbir told him to take him to hospital immediately as he was bleeding profusely, according to News18. However, his son had to push him on a rickshaw cart for 3 km to take him to a private clinic and was asked to pay Rs 5,000 for treatment, which he could not afford. He then took him to GTB Hospital in an autorickshaw. “He was not saying anything during the auto rickshaw ride and I think he was dead by then,” Ansari added, according to PTI.

“He told me he was stopped by a mob and then beaten up mercilessly,” Ansari said, adding that people asked him his name and religion and then attacked him. “Father did not mention about how many people were there or who hit him,” he said.

Ansari also claimed that police did not help him in taking his father to the nearby clinic.