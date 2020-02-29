Prime Minister Narendra on Saturday reasserted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas [development for all, with everyone’s trust]” ideology, and said it was the Centre’s responsibility to ensure justice for all, reported NDTV. The prime minister’s remarks came after communal violence in parts of North East Delhi claimed at least 42 lives.

“It’s the government’s responsibility that everyone should get justice,” Modi said at the Samajik Adhikarita Shivir or social justice camp in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj city. “This is also the basis for sabka saath sabka vikas [development for everyone]. It is with this thought that our government is working to better the lives of each and every section of society. It is our first priority to look after the interest of 130 crore citizens.” The prime minister also recited lines in Sanskrit, and a prayer to reiterate the ruling party’s motto.

The Samajik Adhikarta Shivir at Prayagraj will be one of the biggest assistive camps for senior citizens and the differently-abled, Modi said, adding that his administration had distributed around Rs 380 crore worth of equipment to the differently-abled in five years. “More than 27,000 people have received different aids here…I have been told that at this Samajik Adhikarita Shivir, a number of records are also being set,” he said, according to Hindustan Times. “I believe these aids are just allies to your high spirits.”

Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone for the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot later in the day. Ahead of his speech, the prime minister interacted with those who received several forms of assistance, including artificial limbs and battery-operated tricycles.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, the state’s Governor Anandiben Patel, Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also attended the event.