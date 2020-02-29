All schools in North East Delhi will stay closed for students till March 7, the Directorate of Education of the Delhi government announced on Saturday. Annual school examinations have also been postponed till March 7, Hindustan Times reported.

At least 42 people have been killed in large-scale communal violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act in the district this week. The situation has been calm over the last two days.

Earlier, schools in the district had been closed till February 29. Government schools opened briefly on Saturday for principals and staff to assess the situation.

“The situation is not conducive for carrying out examinations in the area,” a statement from the Directorate of Education said. “The state of mind of students may also be tense and traumatised leading to lack of concentration towards preparation for ongoing examinations.”

The statement said the new dates of annual examinations would be announced soon. “The principals and staff of these schools will attend the institutions as usual,” the statement said. “The annual examinations in schools of other districts will be conducted according to the schedule announced earlier.”

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Golcha held a flag march in Maujpur, Jafrabad and Babarpur localities on Saturday. He told ANI: “Situation is peaceful and under control now. No untoward incident [has been] reported from these areas in last three days.”

Meanwhile, the Congress accused the police of carrying out a “one-sided” investigation into the violence and urged the Supreme Court to appoint an amicus curiae to look into all cases. The party’s spokesperson Anand Sharma said the situation was far from normal and an atmosphere of fear was still prevailing in the national capital, PTI reported.