Amid a global effort to crack down on the coronavirus, United States President Donald Trump on Saturday announced he would extend a travel ban on Iran to apply to foreign nationals who had been there in the last two weeks, The Washington Post reported. He also advised Americans not to travel to regions of Italy and South Korea that have been hit by the coronavirus. Trump also said he is considering restrictions on the US’ southern border.

Trump’s announcement came after the first coronavirus fatality in the US. The victim was a man in his 50s in Washington state who reportedly had an underlying health problem. The number of people with the virus in the US who have not travelled to affected areas or encountered others with the disease is now 9, according to the report.

Trump praised his administration’s efforts at handling the virus amid reports that testing has been delayed. “We’re doing really well. Very, very professionally handled,” he said. “We will respectfully ask the media and politicians and everyone involved not to do anything to incite a panic.”

This came after testing kits sent by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had problems. There are currently strict limits on testing, because of which the man who died had not been screened for the virus until a few days ago.

Meanwhile, the outbreak has continued to spread in other countries, with the first death also being reported in Australia. The victim was an Australian man in his 70s who was aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, The Guardian reported. Australia has also banned travellers from Iran, which has recorded a very high death rate from the virus.

South Korea confirmed 376 more coronavirus cases on Sunday. This takes the country’s total to 3,526 infections – the highest outside China. China on Sunday reported 35 more deaths, and 573 more infected people, reported AFP.

