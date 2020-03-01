Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said people who want to “divide” the country and disrupt peace must fear the National Security Guards, ANI reported.

Shah, who arrived in Kolkata amid massive protests, was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of 29 Special Composite Group Complex of National Security Guards in Rajarhat. “We want peace in the entire world,” he said. “In our history of 10,000 years, India has never attacked anyone. We would not allow anyone to disrupt our peace. And anyone who takes the lives of soldiers will have to pay dearly. People who want to divide the nation and disrupt its peace, they should fear the presence of NSG. If they still come, it is the responsibility of NSG to fight and defeat them.”

The home minister’s remark came in the the backdrop of large-scale communal violence following clashes between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi, where at least 42 people were killed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader also said that India has zero tolerance towards terrorism and has developed a “proactive” defence policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “After PM Modi came to power, a distinct differentiation has been made between India’s defence and foreign policy,” he added.

Shah said India has also joined the league of countries like the United States and Israel in carrying out surgical strikes.

He will launch the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming municipal elections that would be held in April.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of protestors of the Left Front and Congress, holding black flags and posters against the Citizenship Amendment Act, demonstrated outside Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.